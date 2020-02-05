Home Entertainment Nick Cannon: "Orlando Brown's claim that I sucked his cock is Karma...

Nick Cannon: "Orlando Brown's claim that I sucked his cock is Karma !!"

Nick Cannon was recently a trending topic after former Disney star Orlando Brown accused him of sucking his penis while wearing a dress. Cannon denies the claims but says it was karma because he accused Eminem of felting a man.

"That is also karma as a muthaf * cka, because if you think about it … First of all, there is a rumor that he is very promiscuous with his sexuality," said DJ Vlad.

