Nick Cannon Jokes About Having Some Babies With Saweetie

Nick, what happened to your celibacy plan?!

Dear readers, while writing for BuzzFeed, I have been inadvertently placed on the “Nick Cannon and children” beat. I don’t really know how, and I don’t really know why, but I’m not mad about it.


Well — now that it is my solemn duty to report on this niche topic — I must inform you that the 41-year-old multi-hyphenate just shot his shot with none other than “Pretty Bitch Freestyle” rapper Saweetie.


If you’ll remember, the actor-comedian previously said he’s going to remain celibate for the time being — heeding advice from his therapist. “OK, give me a break bus. I’mma take a break from having kids,” he jokingly told Entertainment Tonight.


Nick shares 10-year-old twins Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also has a son, Golden, and daughter, Powerful, with model Brittany Bell. Additionally, he shares son Zen with Alyssa Scott. And, earlier this year, he fathered twins Zion and Zillon with DJ Abby De La Rosa, making him the father of four children this year alone. In case you lost track, he has seven kids.

But after Saweetie tweeted, “I want some babies,” who did we find lurking?! Nick, of course, who quote-tweeted with a series of — dare I say, increasingly chaotic — emojis of a thinking face, ninja, cry-laughing face, and a man raising his hand.


And, you already know people had jokes about this specifically Nick Cannon brand of tomfoolery:


Welp, like I said last time, I’ll see you at the next Nick update!

