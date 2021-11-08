Nick Cannon Jokes About Having Some Babies With Saweetie

Nick, what happened to your celibacy plan?!
Well — now that it is my solemn duty to report on this niche topic — I must inform you that the 41-year-old multi-hyphenate just shot his shot with none other than “Pretty Bitch Freestyle” rapper Saweetie.
If you’ll remember, the actor-comedian previously said he’s going to remain celibate for the time being — heeding advice from his therapist. “OK, give me a break bus. I’mma take a break from having kids,” he jokingly told Entertainment Tonight.
But after Saweetie tweeted, “I want some babies,” who did we find lurking?! Nick, of course, who quote-tweeted with a series of — dare I say, increasingly chaotic — emojis of a thinking face, ninja, cry-laughing face, and a man raising his hand.
And, you already know people had jokes about this specifically Nick Cannon brand of tomfoolery:
Welp, like I said last time, I’ll see you at the next Nick update!