Nick Cannon Jokes About Having Some Babies With Saweetie

Nick shares 10-year-old twins Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also has a son, Golden, and daughter, Powerful, with model Brittany Bell. Additionally, he shares son Zen with Alyssa Scott. And, earlier this year, he fathered twins Zion and Zillon with DJ Abby De La Rosa, making him the father of four children this year alone. In case you lost track, he has seven kids.