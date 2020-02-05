NHL trade tracker 2020: list of offers completed before the deadline

%MINIFYHTML865a3228746428a108d10b7b30f0e1ae11% %MINIFYHTML865a3228746428a108d10b7b30f0e1ae12%

The commercial term of the NHL is fast approaching.

Monday, February 24 at 3 p.m. ET is the limit for teams to decide if they are playoff contenders or playoff suitors.

Important names are reportedly in the commercial block, including the next unrestricted free agents Chris Kreider (New York Rangers), Tyler Toffoli (Los Angeles Kings), Sami Vatanen (New Jersey Devils) and Jean-Gabriel Pageau (Ottawa Senators) and restricted free agent Alexandar Georgiev (Rangers). The question is: Who wants to pay a high price for what a rental player could be?

MORE COMMERCIAL TERM:

The teams that could use their space at the top

At the other extreme, some teams are looking to create space at the top or move free agents soon as the season seems to be lost.

Who is a buyer and who is a seller? Everything will be revealed between now and when the clock strikes 3 p.m.

Here is a list of all exchanges made before the NHL 2020 deadline.

Tracking the trade deadline of the NHL 2020

DATE EQUIPMENT PLAYERS EQUIPMENT PLAYERS January 17 Penguins John Nyberg (D) Stars Oula Pigeon (F) January 7th Canadians Laurent Dauphin (F) Predators Michael McCarron (F) January 2 Sabers Michael Frolik Calls Selection of fourth round 2020 January 2 Canadians Scandella Frame (D) Sabers Selection of fourth round 2020

Latest commercial rumors and news from NHL