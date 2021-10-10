NFTs offer a new way for society to ‘store culture’ says Animoca Brands CEO By Cointelegraph

Home Business NFTs offer a new way for society to ‘store culture’ says Animoca...

NFTs offer a new way for society to 'store culture' says Animoca Brands CEO

Matilda Colman
Yat Siu, co-founder and chairman of nonfungible token (NFT) game developer Animoca Brands, believes NFTs offer a new way for culture to be stored in the virtual sphere.

In an interview with Cointelegraph, Siu argued that while the technology underpinning NFTs may be new, the desire to “store culture” has long been with us throughout human history.