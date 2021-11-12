NFTs could be ‘as big or bigger’ than all crypto on Coinbase, CEO says By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
As Coinbase (NASDAQ:) cryptocurrency exchange is preparing to roll out its own nonfungible token (NFT) platform soon, CEO Brian Armstrong has assessed the importance of the company’s upcoming NFT offering.

On Tuesday, Coinbase released its Q3 financial results, reporting $1.2 billion in revenues, which mostly comes from the platform’s transaction fees on trading cryptocurrencies like (BTC) and Ether (ETH). The firm is the largest crypto exchange in the United States, with its COIN shares publicly traded on Nasdaq.