NFTs at Art Basel Miami Beach, Presented by Tezos By DailyCoin

NFTs at Art Basel Miami Beach, Presented by Tezos



Today, Art Basel announced Tezos, an energy-efficient open-source blockchain and an official partner of Art Basel Miami Beach 2021, will present a curated NFT art experience designed to explore a new frontier of art, technology, and culture. The global, diverse Tezos NFT art community will showcase what NFTs mean to the art world through interactive exhibits, inspiring speakers, and collaborative panel discussions.

Art Basel Miami Beach ranks as the premier art show of the Americas, attracting emerging young talent, renowned artists and galleries, and experienced collectors of modern and contemporary art. Gallerists, curators, collectors, architects, critics, and many other cultural figures gather at Art Basel Miami Beach to offer their unique perspectives on producing, collecting, and exhibiting art. This year, they will come together to discuss the fastest growing and most vibrant art category: NFTs.

NFTs represent the technology layer for artistic expression with digital provenance. The Tezos art community, consisting of three of the top 20 NFT marketplaces and a thriving grassroots community of global artists, will be an ambassador for the larger NFT ecosystem to the traditional art world. The global Tezos community will foster discussion through engaging exhibits and thought-provoking concepts.

As one of the original Proof of Stake layer one blockchain networks, Tezos has quickly gained momentum and popularity among artists because of its energy efficiency, low transaction fees, and passionate NFT community. Now more than ever, a growing number of artists who are community-driven, environmentally-conscious, and encouraged by low cost barriers are choosing to build on Tezos. Leading brands such as Red Bull Racing Honda, McLaren Racing, OneOf, Interpop, rapidly-growing marketplaces such as Hic-Et-Nunc, OBJKT, Kalamint and music icons artists like Doja Cat and Mike Shinoda have all chosen Tezos to mint, host, and trade their NFTs.

By design, Tezos uses a more energy efficient approach to secure its network which means it can operate cleanly, with minimal energy consumption. On Tezos, sustainability is not sacrificed for security, it coexists as the default. This paradigm has led to a surging Tezos network, with activity recently eclipsing over 5.8 million contract calls in September, averaging over 300,000 standard transactions a day. More people are choosing to build, collect, and play on Tezos everyday. Learn more about Tezos and the global Tezos art community at Art Basel Miami Beach.

2021 Art Basel Miami Beach

Private Days (by invitation only)

Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 11am to 8pm

Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 11am to 8pm

Vernissage (by invitation only)

Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 4pm to 8pm

Public Days

Thursday, December 2, 2021, 11am to 7pm

Friday, December 3, 2021, 11am to 7pm

Saturday, December 4, 2021, 11am to 6pm

Miami Beach Convention Center

1901 Convention Center Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Learn more about Art Basel at artbasel.com.

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Join to get the flipside of crypto

Upgrade your inbox and get our DailyCoin editors’ picks 1x a week delivered straight to your inbox.

[contact-form-7]

You can always unsubscribe with just 1 click.

Continue reading on DailyCoin