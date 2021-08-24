NFTb Price Surges by Over 44% In the Last 24-Hour By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

NFTb Price Surges by Over 44% In the Last 24-Hour



Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) continue to boom since the start of 2021.

NFTb price surged by over 40% in the last 24-hour period.

NFTb was trading yesterday at $0.08147, but today it surged to $0.138, hitting a new all-time high. At the time of writing, NFTb is trading at $0.1281 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5,355,717, according to CoinMarketCap. This means the token is up over 44% at press time.

As every NFT marketplace has unique features, NFTb is built for speed and affordabilit…

