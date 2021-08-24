NFTb Price Surges by Over 44% In the Last 24-Hour By CoinQuora

NFTb Price Surges by Over 44% In the Last 24-Hour
  • Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) continue to boom since the start of 2021.
  • NFTb price surged by over 40% in the last 24-hour period.

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) continue to boom since the start of 2021. Moreover, the native tokens of the NFT marketplaces are attracting even more people to the industry. Among these platforms, NFTb is the main focus for today as its native token surged above 40% in the last 24-hour.

NFTb was trading yesterday at $0.08147, but today it surged to $0.138, hitting a new all-time high. At the time of writing, NFTb is trading at $0.1281 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5,355,717, according to CoinMarketCap. This means the token is up over 44% at press time.

As every NFT marketplace has unique features, NFTb is built for speed and affordabilit…

