NFT whale ‘Pranksy’ pranked by fake Banksy for 97.7 ETH By Cointelegraph

Nonfungible token collector Pransky was duped out of 97.67 Ether, worth $341,500, after the website of popular artist Banksy was hijacked to promote a fake NFT auction.

However, almost all of the money has since been refunded.