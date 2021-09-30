NFT trading game Axie Infinity launches AXS staking program By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
NFT trading game Axie Infinity launches AXS staking program

Axie Infinity, a play-to-earn NFT game based on the blockchain, announced the launch of the staking program for its native token, Axie Infinity Shards or AXS.

AXS holders can start staking their tokens while the rewards will be activated in 24 hours to ensure all time zones could stake beforehand, according to a Sept. 30 announcement.