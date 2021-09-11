NFT space is an exciting challenge to remain competitive, says Sean Kelly By Cointelegraph

Chibi Dinos are a collection of 10,000 unique dinosaur-themed non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. The chibis — a phrase denoting the Japanese slang word for small — have been adopted by a variety of artists to portray short, big-headed caricature figures.
The chibis are unique in design and randomized in their rarity, a typical characteristic in NFT collections of this kind. Each sports the apparel of one of ten fictional basketball teams: Extinct Eaters or Jurassic Jumpers, among others.
