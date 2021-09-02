NFT projects and high yield opportunities back Zilliqa’s strong rebound By Cointelegraph

One of the most important factors in the long-term success of a blockchain platform is having an active community of supporters and developers that work to showcase the capabilities of the network by creating new products and interacting with projects on the protocol.

Zilliqa (ZIL) is one project that saw its price surge throughout August as developers built out its ecosystem and made improvements to the protocol.

ZIL/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
Zilliqa ecosystem. Source: Zilliqa