NFT project partners with Afghanistan organization to help women get access to education By Cointelegraph

NFT project partners with Afghanistan organization to help women get access to education By Matilda Colman

Matilda Colman
Non-fungible token company Bookblocks.io has partnered with a New York-based organization to help women in Afghanistan have access to education amid the Taliban takeover.

Bookblocks.io announced it would be releasing a non-fungible token, or NFT, on Oct. 5 with the proceeds given to Women for Afghan Women, an organization which helps provide women access to education and vocational training in both Afghanistan and the United States. The artwork, inspired by American author Louisa May Alcott, features half a woman’s face covered by a single butterfly wing with the quote “nothing is impossible to a determined woman.”