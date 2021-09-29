NFT marketplace Metaplex hires former Google dev as CEO, appoints advisory board By Cointelegraph

Adam Jeffries, a developer with career stops at Google (NASDAQ:), Amazon (NASDAQ:), Citadel and Kaggle, has been appointed CEO of Metaplex Studios, the company announced Wednesday. Joining him is a new board of advisers that includes blockchain streaming platform Audius; CoinShares chief strategy officer Meltem Demirors; Cultur3 Capital co-founders Alex Yamashita, Mark Streeter and Rolf Hoefer; and Phantom chief product officer Chris Kalani. Rounding out the advisory group are Steven Irby, co-founder of Street Dreams Magazine, and Dylan Macalinao of Saber Labs.

Nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace Metaplex has hired a new CEO and appointed an advisory board comprising some of crypto’s most influential voices, setting the stage for the continued growth of the Solana-based project.

