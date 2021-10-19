NFT gaming proposition in question as regulators and traditional gaming pullback By Cointelegraph

Home Business NFT gaming proposition in question as regulators and traditional gaming pullback By...

Matilda Colman
The gaming industry is a multi-billionaire dollar market traditionally dominated by giant corporations like Atari, Sony (NYSE:), Microsoft (NASDAQ:) and Nintendo, among others.

Throughout their history, these major firms have aimed to provide entertaining gaming experiences to attract new players and expand their market share.