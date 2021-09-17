NFT gaming company Animoca Brands acquires majority stake in Bondly By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
NFT gaming company Animoca Brands acquires majority stake in Bondly

Animoca Brands, a nonfungible token (NFT) game developer, has announced a substantial investment in the NFT platform Bondly.

According to a release issued on Friday, Animoca will own a majority stake in Bondly following the investment.