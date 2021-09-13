NFT company Recur reaches $333M valuation following Steve Cohen-backed fundraiser By Cointelegraph

NFT company Recur has seen its valuation swell to $333 million after concluding a successful investment round endorsed by billionaire Steve Cohen’s family office.
The Series A raised $50 million, mainly through contributions from the Cohen-backed investment platform Digital, according to a statement. Some of Recur’s previous investors include Hashed, Gemini, CMT Digital, JST Capital and Delphi Ventures.
