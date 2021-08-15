NFT Bug Strikes Again — Film Industry Answers The Call By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

In a first for the film industry & the #LiquidNetwork, the sci-fi feature film @silhouettesnft will issue tickets as non-fungible tokens (#NFTs) on Liquid using the

As blockchain technology revolutionizes our technological world, it leaves no sector behind. The latest sector that seems to have been bit by the crypto bug seems to be the film industry. It is making its debut with Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the form of film tickets.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.