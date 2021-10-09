NFT BAZL Dubai To Kickstart Gulf Blockchain Week with Exclusive Auctions and Cutting-Edge NFT Technology By CoinQuora

NFT BAZL Dubai To Kickstart Gulf Blockchain Week with Exclusive Auctions and Cutting-Edge NFT Technology



NFTs have quickly transformed from a novel idea to a billion-dollar industry. In March, digital artist Beeple sold an NFT for $69 million. Celebrities such as Jay-Z, Justin Sun, and Stephen Curry have more recently spent as much as six figures on rare digital collectibles. Blue-chip brands from Visa (NYSE:) and SpaceX to DC Comics have also entered the NFT space, and blockchain-powered NFT-technology is quickly transforming the art landscape.

This is where NFT BAZL comes in. NFT BAZL bridges the gap between NFTs and the traditional art world and brings together artists, enthusiasts, investors, and collectors at real-world exhibitions. The first NFT BAZL event that took place earlier this year at the prestigious Temple House in Miami reimagined what these exhibitions will look like and offered a glimpse of the potential of such events to rock the world of art for years to come.

Guests at the Miami event had the opportunity to use crypto or cash to purchase exclusive digital art pieces, including exclusive NFTs offered by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, Jr. NFT BAZL quickly grew from that standalone exhibition into a global brand, catching the eyes of industry leaders. Co-organizer of the event, Elitium founder and CEO Raoul Milhado says that he is confident that NFT BAZL will “become a staple in the art sector.” Elitium is a blockchain-based wealth management platform that provides the technical infrastructure where these auctions will take place. Its in-app NFT marketplace allows users to make seamless payments using a credit card, bank transfer, or cryptocurrency. In partnership with digital asset specialists GDA Capital and highly respected art curator EO Art Concierge, the joint team is excited about launching the groundbreaking NFT BAZL Dubai

Kicking off on October 11 and 12 at the JW Marriott Marquis in Dubai, guests and local partners will be treated to a wide range of exquisite art pieces that are composed of physical art, jewelry, cars, and even sports memorabilia that are combined with digital assets, as per GDA Group co-founder and CEO Michael Gord, who said that these synergetic overlaps are helping to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the art world.

Furthermore, by partnering with the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) – one of the largest and most iconic financial hubs in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia – as well as Icecap, a blockchain-based diamond NFT marketplace, NFT BAZL will allow guests to bid on some of the most exclusive art collections in the world using NFT technology. These include pieces from renowned artist Amrita Sethi, the first NFT artist in Dubai who recently sold a 3D artwork for six figures, and investment-grade diamonds and sets, such as the “Endless Fire” ruby and the “Emerald Mirror” emerald ring, both worth almost $2 million each, and the “Trilogy of Hearts” diamond necklace that is worth over $1.35 million, as well as a larger collection of art pieces worth $100,000 and below.

In addition to digital and physical exclusives, NFT BAZL Dubai will feature a mural at the DIFC Innovation Hub titled “Future NFT Dubai,” as well as NFT-optimized TVs and smart NFC technology that will demonstrate the potential of combining art and artists with technology and a purpose-built ecosystem while also treating guests to a once-in-a-lifetime art experience.

Other artists who will be featured at the event include Simone D’Auria, known for her work with brands such as Ferragamo and Adidas (OTC:), as well as Kilmany-Jo Liversage and Gavin Rain, whose murals have graced the Venice Biennale. Mario Henrique, whose work has been featured at the Brasilia Biennale, Hijack, who has installations at the Belmont Restaurant in LA and Art Wynwood, and Alea Pinar Du Pre, whose work is part of significant private and corporate collections, as well as many others will also have work featured at the event.

In attendance will be world-renowned curators and Art Angels, as well as industry leaders such as EO Art Concierge Founder Estelle Ohayon who will curate a physical NFT gallery. Speaking about NFT BAZL, Ori Ohayon, co-Founder of NFT BAZL, said that the event is continually innovating the way with which people authenticate physical assets leveraging the blockchain. “Our Dubai show will showcase the first-ever NFT chips that will be embedded into the physical assets allowing us the ability to authenticate any physical asset by simply touching your phone to it. This allows NFT BAZL to protect its artists and creators by enabling royalties to be paid on all their physical and digital assets!” he added.

Elitium will provide the marketplace for all NFT pieces that will also be displayed on high-performance screens that will transform the exhibition into an endless gallery of NFT masterpieces. For securing physical pieces, SmartSeal’s secure NFC tagging system will be used to ensure proof of authenticity, ownership, and possession.

The NFT BAZL event starts on October 11 with an exclusive VIP reception, a guest speaker panel, and unique NFT drops planned throughout the two-day event.

