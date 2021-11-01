NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers will accept part of $22M salary in Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Aaron Rodgers, quarterback for the Green Bay Packers football team, has said he will be taking part of his National Football League salary in .
In a video posted to his Twitter (NYSE:) account on Nov. 1, Rodgers — dressed as fictional character John Wick, likely for Halloween — said he would be partnering with Cash App to take a portion of his salary in Bitcoin (BTC). The NFL reported in July that Rodgers would be earning a $1.1-million base salary on top of a $14.5-million signing bonus and a $6.8 million roster bonus from March, totaling roughly $22.3 million.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.