NFL Power Rankings 2020: 49ers, Chiefs remain at the top; Eagles, Cowboys, Steelers lead the early risers

Super Bowl 54 brought the long-awaited end of the current NFL season, and the first natural opportunity to see power ratings too early for 2020.

The last time we left him in the regular season, the final No. 3 team, the Chiefs, ended up beating the No. 2 team, the 49ers to win their first victory in 50 years in Miami.

Now that Kansas City won it all, it's time to work on who belongs above who before next season, before the free NFL agency and the draft do much to change the fates of the teams' near future.

From top to bottom, this is how Sporting News ranks all 32 teams now, for the first time after the Super Bowl, once again before many more to come.

1. San Francisco 49ers (final of the 2019 ranking: 2)

The 49ers will continue to be an NFC power without major free agent problems and the opportunity to improve the draft in their few weak areas. The combination of quarterback play with Jimmy Garoppolo and a defense charged at each level will allow them to be back in the Super Bowl mix.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (3)

The Chiefs enter their final season of Patrick Mahomes' rookie contract with his imminent extension imminent. They are ready for at least one more race for the championship with Andy Reid and some flexibility to keep their defensive pieces intact, starting with pending free agent Chris Jones.

3. Saints of New Orleans (4)

The Saints keep knocking on the door of another Super Bowl with Drew Brees, but from the Miracle of Minneapolis to pass interference without a call until the last stumble of overtime, they can't finish. They still have the makeup to take the NFC South for the fourth consecutive season, but they will surely have a tougher competition from the Buccaneers and the Falcons.

4. Green Bay Packers (5)

The Packers had a much-needed rebound season with Matt LaFleur lifting Aaron Jones, Aaron Rodgers and the offense. The big difference, however, was to see that their defensive investments were worth it. They are in a position to further open the Super Bowl window for Rodgers, not make it narrower.

5. Baltimore Crows (1)

The Ravens will not be able to beat everyone offensively with Lamar Jackson as they did for most of 2019, but they will remain a dangerous team in general. They are dealing with some free agent problems in defense, which could use another level of reinforcements.

6. Philadelphia Eagles (11)

The Eagles were able to get back to the playoffs somehow as NFC East champions despite an offensive around Carson Wentz retained by duct tape and a defense he failed. They can use the off season to reorganize where necessary, especially the wide receiver.

7. New England Patriots (6)

The Patriots have that great decision with Tom Brady (either his or hers) and several other decisions with his defensive staff, leaving the last massive challenge out of season for Bill Belchick. Because it's Belichick, give him the benefit of the doubt to find more answers.

8. Buffalo Bills (8)

The Bills made great strides with Josh Allen and the offensive by investing in a lot of help around him. He could use a little more, but the concern that Buffalo is based on his last playoff peak with Sean McDermott lies in restructuring the defense.

9. Minnesota Vikings (9)

The Vikings will once again have Dalvin Cook's base and the zone-blocking race game under Gary Kubiak and the sound front seven under Mike Zimmer to make up for the loss of both coordinators. But while Kirk Cousins ​​just had a revolutionary season, the defense continues to tend towards reconstruction.

10. Dallas Cowboys (15)

The Cowboys were profiled as a much better team than their record indicated, but unfortunately they were retained by Jason Garrett's training fights and bad special teams. Mike McCarthy, Kellen Moore, Mike Nolan and John Fassel is an impressive confidence in the future with Dak Prescott, defense and kicking.

11. Seattle Seahawks (7)

The Seahawks will not change their identity, which still depends a lot on Russell Wilson to save the day. The key to another return to the playoffs is to discover how to cover more potential defensive holes.

12. Pittsburgh Steelers (16)

The Steelers saw their season quickly unravel when Ben Roethlisberger fell; neither Mason Rudolph nor Devlin Hodges could lift the team when the defense did not fully carry it. A Big Ben who returns makes a big difference when Mike Tomlin regains his typical team after a good effort as a coach.

13. Los Angeles Rams (13)

The Rams ran out of time to avoid a Super Bowl hangover when Sean McVay made the right offensive adjustments at the end of the season. The disappointing defense bore the burden more for not earning enough, so we'll see what Vic Fangio's protected young man Brandon Staley can do with the 3-4 replacing Wade Phillips.

14. Houston Texans (10)

Texans were extremely dependent on Deshaun Watson in 2019, other times they seemed a more complete team for Bill O & # 39; Brien. File them as another 3-4 defensive team looking for more consistency and reliability there, especially in the back, under the new promoted coordinator Anthony Weaver.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (19)

The Bucs have to make a call to Jameis Winston and could use more line and secondary help, but the offense and defense showed significant overall improvements under Bruce Arians, Byron Leftwich and Todd Bowles. This is a leading candidate for at least one NFC wild card in year 2 of Arians.

16. Tennessee Titans (11)

The Titans have a free agency task list that begins with Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill. His career towards an AFC wild card berth and then the championship game was impressive, as Mike Vrabel and Arthur Smith maximized their talent. But losing Dean Pees and maybe a little more defense is enough to cause a small slip.

17. Cleveland Browns (23)

The Browns should also be on the radar for a rebound that really puts them in the wild card combination, since it's hard to see them being almost as dysfunctional with Kevin Stefanski, who has the right composition for both his offense and his team in general. . The blow would be to get the Joe Woods of the 49ers to get more out of the talented defense as well.

18. Denver Broncos (21)

The Broncos got a promising quarterback game from Drew Lock at the end of the season, as the offensive found some blow over time and the defense improved for Fangio. His season finale makes us think that John Elway can re-present a playoff contender.

19. Atlanta Falcons (17)

The Falcons will maintain their skill in the pass and the stability of the defense race, but it is the running game and the pass-race / coverage combination that remains worrying as they move forward with Dan Quinn. They will need an elimination draft to move from an average team to a playoff team.

20. Chicago Bears (14)

The Bears are a difficult team to decipher by 2020. The third best distant team in the NFC North is not sure what they will get from Mitchell Trubisky, and there is a greater potential rotation for the defense. One thing is for sure: there will be a lot of pressure on Matt Nagy.

21. The Vegas Raiders (18)

The Raiders have reduced external expectations after the Hard Knocks while moving to Las Vegas in the second era of Jon Gruden. They can establish themselves as a surprise team after lasting unlikely as playoff contenders in Week 17. They need more consistency and great play on both sides of the ball, which requires some more cunning personnel movements.

22. Indianapolis Colts (20)

The Colts are another fallen playoff team of 2019 that is hard to read by 2020. They have to consider their large salary space (over $ 90 million) to update various positions that are not their offensive line or their body of supporters. Although they extended to Jacoby Brissett, another subsequent change to Andrew Luck as quarterback cannot be ruled out.

23. Miami Dolphins (27)

The Dolphins are like the 2019 Raiders, sitting in three first-round picks with the opportunity to accumulate young talents. They also rival the Colts in the space limit to go after the right veterans updates. Given that 5-11 felt like a great achievement with what they had for Brian Flores, the second year with him can become a great leap.

24. New York Giants (29)

File the Giants under the sleepers for a great change too. The offensive can hit another speed with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley as the center pieces of Jason Garrett, the defense should fill many more holes for Patrick Graham, and you know that special teams will sound good with Joe Judge. Eli Manning's retirement officially turns the page to the Jones team.

25. Los Angeles Chargers (26)

The Chargers should be stronger defensively with Derwin James completely healthy, but they also have that big quarterback question given the pending decision of free agent Philip Rivers to relocate, and Melvin Gordon is not signed either. Anthony Lynn's team feels boom or bust, just like the last two seasons.

26. Arizona Cardinals (25)

The Cardinals don't have the best geography for a quick push of playoffs with the 49ers, Seahawks and Rams who continue to make NFC West the heaviest division in the league. There should be a 5-10-1 improvement, however, in the next stage of your review.

27. New York Jets (22)

Adam Gase survived the first season plagued with work-related injuries that saw the Bills, not his team, join the Patriots in the playoffs. The Jets with 7-9 were much closer to their former team, the Dolphins, in the standings. There should be some better offensive vibes with Sam Darnold and Le & # 39; Veon Bell, but the defense feels it can leave even more to be desired.

28. Detroit Lions (30)

Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn have their ultimatum that they must have a strong year that somehow surpasses the Bears and reaches them to the Packers and Vikings. A completely healthy Matthew Stafford is the first big step for that; The second is to invest more in (and get much more of) the defense.

29. Carolina Panthers (28)

The Panthers need a major defensive reconstruction after Luke Kuechly under Matt Rhule and Phil Snow, and there is uncertainty about whether Cam Newton will be the QB linked to Joe Brady. As a fairly unknown amount, let's keep Carolina closer to its end-of-2019 value.

30. Jacksonville Jaguars (24)

The Jaguars kept Doug Marrone but now they have Jay Gruden overseeing the offense with a slightly unstable quarterback situation. Todd Wash's defense also needs to be reinforced in several areas.

31. Washington Redskins (31)

The Redskins present Ron Rivera and Scott Turner with many offensive and defensive challenges, from rebuilding significant personnel to large schematic adjustments. The key to everything is to help Dwayne Haskins make the leap.

32. Cincinnati Bengals (32)

Joe Burrow may be special sooner rather than later for Cincinnati, but there are many things that the team needs in other places to be competitive before jumping into the race in what will be a tougher North AFC.