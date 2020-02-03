Neymar: Injured Paris Saint-Germain hopes to lose the game 48 hours after the birthday party | Soccer news

Edinson Cavani, Marco Verratti and Memphis Depay among notable names to attend a white-themed party in Paris on Sunday
Neymar will miss the Paris Saint-Germain game in Nantes on Tuesday due to a rib injury, after celebrating his 28th birthday at a Paris nightclub on Sunday.
The Brazilian international played the full 90 minutes on Saturday when Thomas Tuchel's team beat Montpellier 5-0, but received treatment during the first half.
The PSG manager admitted that preparation for the match was not ideal with several of the club's players with Neymar, before his birthday on Wednesday, for the white-themed party on Sunday night at a place near the Eiffel Tower .
"Is it the best way to prepare for a match? No, clearly not," Tuchel said.
"Is it the worst in the world? No.
"I always protect my players, and I really love my team. With this party, I accept that it is a bit difficult to protect the players, but the context is not simply black or white."
"It's a shame, because we are giving people the opportunity to speak badly about us. We need to adapt to the situation, but I am not going to leave a player at the bank or at home because they went out and celebrated."
With Neymar sidelined, the responsibility lies with Kylian Mbappe, who participated in a heated discussion with Tuchel over the weekend.
The Frenchman was replaced in the second half by Mauro Icardi and showed his frustration with the head of the PSG in the band line.
"There is nothing personal between him and me. These things happen," Tuchel added.
"It was between a player who does not want to leave and a coach who had his reasons for doing something and who wanted to give a game to the players who deserved it."
