NextEra Energy Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3 By Investing.com

Investing.com – NextEra Energy (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.
NextEra Energy announced earnings per share of $0.75 on revenue of $4.37B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.7258 on revenue of $5.38B.
NextEra Energy shares are up 9% from the beginning of the year, still down 6.45% from its 52 week high of $87.69 set on January 25. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 20.33% from the start of the year.
NextEra Energy shares lost 0.04% in pre-market trade following the report.
Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.