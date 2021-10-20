NextEra Energy Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. NextEra Energy Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3



Investing.com – NextEra Energy (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

NextEra Energy announced earnings per share of $0.75 on revenue of $4.37B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.7258 on revenue of $5.38B.

NextEra Energy shares are up 9% from the beginning of the year, still down 6.45% from its 52 week high of $87.69 set on January 25. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 20.33% from the start of the year.

NextEra Energy shares lost 0.04% in pre-market trade following the report.

