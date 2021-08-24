Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

(Bloomberg) — Clean-power giant NextEra Energy Inc. asked the U.S. Commerce Department to reject filings from anonymous U.S. solar manufacturers seeking to extend tariffs on imported panels.

In a letter Tuesday to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Florida-based NextEra requested that the agency either reject the application filed last week by the so-called American Solar Manufacturers Against Chinese Circumvention, or require the group to disclose the names of its members.

The group last week asked Commerce to investigate Chinese-owned solar panel factories in Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand in an effort to extend Chinese anti-dumping duties to them. The countries are the three biggest solar panel suppliers to the U.S.

