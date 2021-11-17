next step for Fed is forward guidance By Reuters

(Reuters) – San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Tuesday said now that the Fed has begun to taper its asset purchases, the next step is to tweak the communications the Fed gives about the future path of rate hikes.

“It’s this forward guidance piece that I’m currently looking at myself, to say, do we need to think about the forward guidance we have so that we get that better aligned with the way that we are seeing the economy evolve,” Daly told reporters after an event at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco. “That’s the next step in my judgment.”

