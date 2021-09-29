Next round of Japan Post share sales planned in Oct -sources

Article content

TOKYO — The government is finalizing plans for a third sale of shares in Japan Post Holdings Co worth about $8.6 billion next month, with a final decision expected as early as Oct. 6, two sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The government has raised 3.05 trillion yen ($27.5 billion) from shares in the formerly state-owned Japan Post Holdings and its affiliates.

It is looking to raise an additional 950 billion yen to secure a total of 4 trillion yen to fund the reconstruction of areas hit by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.