Next-Generation Arize Element® L1000 Enables Efficient Growth at an Industrial Scale

CLEVELAND — GE Current, a Daintree company, today introduced the next generation of the Arize Element L1000, a top light for commercial greenhouses and indoor farms. The next generation features three models with expanded spectral options, a high photon flux of up to 2,350 μmol/s, high efficacy levels of up to 3.6 µmol/J and is proudly assembled in the heart of Appalachia.

Proudly assembled in the USA, the next-gen Arize Element® L1000 is more powerful, more efficient and more flexible than its predecessor.

“We set out to engineer the world’s most rugged and durable light fixture for commercial agriculture, thanks to our 20-plus years of LED fixture design experience combined with over 65 years of manufacturing excellence and scale in Hendersonville, North Carolina,” said Mike Doss, Current’s VP of Specialty. “We’ve improved the Element in every possible way, from light intensity to efficacy, and now it is proudly assembled in the Appalachians.”

The Element family now features eight spectral options in three all-new models:

L1000: The L1000 is a flexible, all-purpose fixture, with a PPF of up to 1900 µmol/s at 3.3 µmol/J.

The L1000 is a flexible, all-purpose fixture, with a PPF of up to 1900 µmol/s at 3.3 µmol/J. L1000 HE: The L1000 HE (high efficiency) emits 1900 µmol/s at 3.6 µmol/J, for large-scale commercial greenhouses.

The L1000 HE (high efficiency) emits 1900 µmol/s at 3.6 µmol/J, for large-scale commercial greenhouses. L1000 HO: The L1000 HO (high output) offers the best of both worlds: PPF levels of up to 2350 µmol/s at 3.4 µmol/J.

The Element family features Current’s proprietary XW Optic, which precisely targets light dispersion, resulting in wider coverage in low headspace applications. It reduces the number of fixtures needed by 10 to 15% without sacrificing uniformity or crop quality, lowering capital investment. The mounting options have also been simplified, with the fixture and power supply sharing common mounting hardware.

Powering Opportunities in Appalachia

Proudly assembled in Hendersonville, North Carolina, the new Arize Element L1000 has been selected by AppHarvest (NASDAQ: APPH) for its new Morehead, Kentucky, farm, slated to open later this year.

“As a grower, we have to consider several factors to maximize crop production and yield. One factor we pay close attention to is the management of light,” said Jose “Pepe” Calderon, Head Grower, AppHarvest. “With the Current LED grow lights, we have found several advantages such as dimmable intensities and energy efficiency, giving us the benefits for higher production, plant development, earlier crops, better climate control and energy savings.”

Learn more about Current’s newest top lighting solution at www.gecurrent.com/horticulture.

