Next Bitcoin price crash will be ‘shallower’ than 80%, says Pantera Capital CEO By Cointelegraph

Next Bitcoin price crash will be 'shallower' than 80%, says Pantera Capital CEO

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

(BTC) market’s tendency to crash by over 80% after logging strong bull runs might come to an end.

That is according to a new report published by California-based hedge fund Pantera Capital. In detail, the report notes that the recent periods of BTC price drops have been less severe than in the past.

Bitcoin bull and bear markets across the history. Source: Pantera Capital
Bitcoin price cycles throughout the history. Source: Pantera Capital
Reduction in Bitcoin supply after each halving. Source: Pantera Capital
Post-Bitcoin halving rallies. Source: Pantera Capital