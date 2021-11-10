Nexo Makes Strategic Investment in SEC-Registered US Broker-Dealer Texture Capital By DailyCoin

Nexo Makes Strategic Investment in SEC-Registered US Broker-Dealer Texture Capital



Nexo has made a strategic investment in FINRA member and SEC-registered broker-dealer Texture Capital by acquiring a stake in Texture Capital Holdings Corp.

Partnering with Texture Capital will enable Nexo to expand its institutional service offering to investors in the US.

The investment fosters future potential for broker-dealer licensing which will greatly expand Nexo’s horizons and products in the US market.

Nexo, one of the leading regulated institutions for digital assets, has acquired a stake in Texture Capital Holdings Corp., parent company of Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) member and SEC-registered broker-dealer Texture Capital.

This investment is part of Texture Capital’s seed funding round. Founded in 2019, Texture Capital offers a regulated, blockchain-enabled marketplace that caters to accredited and institutional investors, while also enhancing private capital liquidity. The company has a unique competitive advantage being one of a handful of broker-dealers licensed for issuance and trading of Digital Asset Securities in addition to being registered in all 50 US states as well as several territories.

The deal is part of a global strategy to expand Nexo’s institutional service offering through an extensive range of partners specialized in advanced investment banking operations for digital assets such as Texture Capital’s Alternative Trading System (ATS) and licensure. The partnership thus yields opportunities for synergies with Nexo’s premier product suite while Texture Capital gains the potential to enhance its offerings with advanced DeFi capabilities through Nexo’s turnkey solutions for managing crypto assets and extensive blockchain expertise.

Following numerous successful ventures, this consecutive milestone in the evolution of Nexo’s investment arm broadens the lender’s compliance capabilities by opening up potential for the broker-dealer licensing required to offer its interest-bearing accounts, exchange products, and professional-orientated trading services to a wider range of US clients.

Tatiana Metodieva, CFA, Head of Corporate Finance and Investments at Nexo opined on the partnership:

“Nexo invests actively across geographies and segments to expand its strategic presence, technological solutions framework, and regulatory readiness in the digital asset ecosystem. Texture’s growth strategy, service orientation, and compliance foresight align well with Nexo’s vision for the US market. We expect this partnership to further strengthen Nexo’s commitment to state-of-the-art execution and service to its community.”

“We are delighted to welcome Nexo as an investor in our seed round,”

said Richard Johnson, CEO and Founder of Texture Capital.

“Nexo has built an impressive, global crypto business, and we look forward to partnering with them as Texture continues to build on our vision to revolutionize capital markets leveraging blockchain technology and DeFi.”

