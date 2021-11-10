Nexo Invests in SEC-registered U.S. Broker-dealer, Texture Capital By CoinQuora

Nexo Invests in SEC-registered U.S. Broker-dealer, Texture Capital



Nexo has reportedly acquired a stake in Texture Capital Holdings Corporation.

This partnership will allow Nexo to expand its services and offerings to the U.S.

The investment will also give potential broker-deal licensing for Nexo.

Nexo, one of the leading regulated institutions for digital assets, has reportedly acquired a stake in Texture Capital Holdings Corporation. This strategic investment in FINRA member and SEC-registered broker-dealer, Texture Capital, will foster a lot of opportunities for Nexo in the future. Reports say that the investment is a part of Texture Capital’s funding round.

To clarify, Texture Capital provides a regulated and blockchain-enabled marketplace that caters to certified and institutional investors. It helps investors enhance private capital liquidity. Moreover, what makes it stand out is its advantage of being one of a handful of broker-dealers that are licensed for issuance and trading of Digital Asset Securities. Apart from this, Texture Capital is also registered in all 50 states in the U.S, including several territories.

Going back, the aforementioned deal is a part of Nexo’s goal to strategically expand its institutional service offerings using an extensive range of partners that specialize in enhanced investment banking services for digital assets like Texture Capital’s Alternative Trading System (ATS) and licensure. Likewise, this partnership will also yield opportunities for Nexo’s premier product suite, while Texture Capital will also have the chance to enhance its offerings with innovative DeFi capabilities using Nexo’s credible solutions in managing crypto assets and unrivalled blockchain expertise.

CFA, Head of Corporate Finance and Investments at Nexo, Tatiana Metodieva, commented on the partnership, saying:

Nexo invests actively across geographies and segments to expand its strategic presence, technological solutions framework, and regulatory readiness in the digital asset ecosystem. Texture’s growth strategy, service orientation, and compliance foresight align well with Nexo’s vision for the US market. We expect this partnership to further strengthen Nexo’s commitment to state-of-the-art execution and service to its community.

Furthermore, this milestone will also transform Nexo’s investment arm — broadening the lender’s compliance capacity, by initiating potential broker-dealer licensing that is required when offering interest-bearing accounts, exchange products, and even professional trading services to a wider scope of clients in the U.S.

Lastly, CEO and Founder of Texture Capital — Richard Johnson also opined on this matter. He noted:

We are delighted to welcome Nexo as an investor in our seed round. Nexo has built an impressive, global crypto business, and we look forward to partnering with them as Texture continues to build on our vision to revolutionize capital markets leveraging blockchain technology and DeFi.

