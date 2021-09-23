NewsCrypto Partners With Polygon — Creating Stellar-Polygon Bridge By CoinQuora

- NewsCrypto and Polygon are collaborating.
- The two aim to improve interoperability, as well as connect Polygon to Stellar.
- They also plan to create Wrapped XLM (wXLM) tokens for Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem.
NewsCrypto and Polygon announced that they will join forces to improve interoperability, as well as connect Polygon to Stellar. This will allow the creation of Wrapped XLM (wXLM) tokens, which will be usable in Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem.
Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder of Polygon, commented:
Having XLM available on the Polygon PoS Chain means it can be used for lending, decentralized trading and any other important Defi usage. We’re happy to be working with NewsCrypto on this and other exciting new collaborations.”
To note, Polygon gave a grant to NewsCrypto to develop an advanced, low-fee bridge that would connect the two ecosystems. This partnership might show NewsCrypto’s s…
