News Reporter Lena Pringle Goes Viral For Live Walk-Through Of Haunted House

Halloween is the one holiday a year where people willingly put themselves in scary situations. Well, that applies to those of us who enjoy certain traditional festivities such as haunted houses. When Jacksonville news reporter Lena Pringle decided to do a walk-through of one, the results quickly went viral.

During ‘The Morning Show’ on News 4 Jax, Lena went live from a local haunted house. Named 13th Floor Haunted House, the seasonal business reportedly won “Best Haunted House” in a 2019 local competition. When show host Vic Micolucci asked Lena how she was feeling about the upcoming walk-through, she gave a nervous smile and honest answer.

“When I originally agreed to it, I thought it was going to be fun, but now I’m a bit terrified,” Lena said.

Towards the end of her statement, a creepy clown joined the live shot. He wrapped his arms around Lena as she sort of curled away from him.

“It could be fun. I’m having fun. You having fun,” the clown asked Lena.

Afterwards, Lena begins walking towards the camera leaving the clown behind. She explains that completing the haunted house takes about 25 minutes. However, for the sake of time, she only planned to go through one section of the haunted house called the doll maker.

Lena advises viewers to “sit back and enjoy” as she enters the haunted house. The lights are turned on for recording sake, but it does little to soothe Lena as she confronts the scary scene.

At the entrance, another character with a terrifying mask awaits. Lena is heard off-camera hesitantly saying “okay” — the type of okay that sounds like you’re trying to convince yourself. She weaves past him saying “see, so far so good.” She gives her report while avoiding eye contact.

“We’re doing good everybody so far you know,” Lena said. “I can imagine that this is going to be even more terrifying through the night when the lights are out and you can’t see who’s chasing you.”

She gives this insight, while hurling her body towards a wall and away from the entrance character following her.

Lena can hardly control her expressions of disapproval from rigid hands, to hard-pressed lips and concerned looks.

“And also a little bit of back information about me, I have never gone through a haunted house by myself.”

She hardly completes sentences as other characters continue to scare her. She yelps, screams, jumps and attempts to quickly move away.

But the viral clip comes near the end of the segment. Lena, already terrified, begins ducking dodging while turning a corner. A character suddenly jumps out and Lena goes flying backwards into the ground.

When she stands up, she throws the segment back to the studio anchors, who begin to show concern for Lena! Check out the moment below:

