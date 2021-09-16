New Zealand’s economy surges in Q2, supporting rate hike call

Matilda Colman
WELLINGTON — New Zealand’s economy grew

at a much faster pace than expected in the second quarter,

officials said on Thursday, reinforcing views that the central

bank will start raising interest rates despite a recent outbreak

of the coronavirus.

Gross domestic product (GDP) surged 2.8% in the three months

through June, Statistics New Zealand said, well ahead of a

Reuters poll forecast of a 1.3% increase and the Reserve Bank of

New Zealand’s (RBNZ) estimate of 0.7%.

The growth surge follows a drop in unemployment in the

second quarter to an 18-month low of 4.0% and a rise in annual

inflation to 3.3%, above the central bank’s 1-3% target range.

The New Zealand dollar jumped 0.3% after the data was

released, settling at $0.7320.

“We expect the RBNZ to ‘look through’ near-term volatility

and reduce monetary stimulus, with a series of 25 basis point

(rate) hikes starting from next month,” said Mark Smith, Senior

Economist at ASB Bank.

The central bank delayed raising rates last month after the

country was put into a snap COVID-19 lockdown over an outbreak

of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in Auckland, but said a hike

was still on the cards.

The market has already priced in a 100% chance of a 25 basis

point hike at the next central bank meeting on Oct 6.

Annual GDP jumped 17.4% from a very weak base as the country

was in a complete COVID-19 lockdown in the second quarter last

year. A Reuters poll had expected a 16.3% rise.

Second-quarter growth was driven by the tourism sector,

after the country opened a trans-Tasman travel bubble with

Australia.

New Zealand has rebounded strongly from a recession last

year, largely due to its success in eliminating the coronavirus

within its borders and reopening its domestic economy well

before other advanced nations.

The country had been virus-free for months until an outbreak

of the highly infectious Delta strain in August. The biggest

city Auckland remains in lockdown, but the rest of the country

has opened up again. The travel bubble with Australia, however,

has been suspended.

Economists expect growth to contract in the third quarter

due to the Delta-driven lockdown, but forecast a rapid recovery

as vaccinations increase and the outbreak is contained.

“Given that the economy was running hot going into the

lockdown in August, the prospect of another V-shaped rebound

becomes more likely,” said Michael Gordon, Acting Chief

Economist at Westpac Bank.

The country recorded 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday,

taking the total number of cases in the latest outbreak to 979.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Richard Pullin)

