New Zealand’s economy surges in Q2, supporting rate hike call

The growth surge follows a drop in unemployment in the

New Zealand’s (RBNZ) estimate of 0.7%.

Reuters poll forecast of a 1.3% increase and the Reserve Bank of

through June, Statistics New Zealand said, well ahead of a

Gross domestic product (GDP) surged 2.8% in the three months

of the coronavirus.

bank will start raising interest rates despite a recent outbreak

officials said on Thursday, reinforcing views that the central

at a much faster pace than expected in the second quarter,

second quarter to an 18-month low of 4.0% and a rise in annual

inflation to 3.3%, above the central bank’s 1-3% target range.

The New Zealand dollar jumped 0.3% after the data was

released, settling at $0.7320.

“We expect the RBNZ to ‘look through’ near-term volatility

and reduce monetary stimulus, with a series of 25 basis point

(rate) hikes starting from next month,” said Mark Smith, Senior

Economist at ASB Bank.

The central bank delayed raising rates last month after the

country was put into a snap COVID-19 lockdown over an outbreak

of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in Auckland, but said a hike

was still on the cards.

The market has already priced in a 100% chance of a 25 basis

point hike at the next central bank meeting on Oct 6.