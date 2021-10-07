New Zealand’s Easy Crypto raises $11.75M, eyes stock market float By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters.

New Zealand-based crypto exchange Easy Crypto has raised $11.75 million (NZD $17 million) in Series A funding, as the firm eyes a potential initial public offering (IPO) in the future.

The round was led by venture capital fund Nuance Connected Capital. According to an Oct.6 announcement from Easy Crypto, the NZD 17 million figure “seemed to have set a new record in New Zealand” for the largest Series A funding from a local firm.