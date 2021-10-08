New Zealand’s Easy Crypto raises $11.75M, eyes stock market float By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
New Zealand-based crypto exchange Easy Crypto has raised $11.75 million (17 million New Zealand dollars) in Series A funding, as the firm eyes a potential initial public offering (IPO) in the future.

The round was led by venture capital fund Nuance Connected Capital. According to a Wednesday announcement from Easy Crypto, the 17 million NZD figure “seemed to have set a new record in New Zealand” for the largest Series A funding from a local firm.