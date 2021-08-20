New Zealand’s COVID-19 cases spread to capital Wellington- report

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

WELLINGTON — Two positive COVID-19 cases have been recorded in New Zealand’s capital city Wellington on Friday, Radio New Zealand reported, without revealing its source for the information.

The cases are part of the same family, RNZ reported. So far, all cases in the outbreak have been in Auckland and Coromandel region.

The government is due to decide later in the day on whether it would end or extend the snap lockdown declared earlier this week. (Reporting by Praveen Menon Editing by Shri Navaratnam)