New Zealand’s central bank says policy rate changes takes time to move mortgage rates

Matilda Colman
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Monday that changes in its policy rate take around six months to have a significant impact on mortgages rates.

A change of 1% in the official cash rate (OCR) moves average two-year mortgage rates by 0.34% within a month, but the big impact on mortgage rates takes place six months later where about 0.8% of the 1% change in the OCR is passed through, a RBNZ research note said. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

