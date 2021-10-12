Home Business New Zealand’s budget deficit shrinks sharply on economic rebound By Reuters

New Zealand’s budget deficit shrinks sharply on economic rebound By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Residential houses are seen in Wellington, New Zealand, July 1, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

SYDNEY (Reuters) – New Zealand’s government on Tuesday reported a marked improvement in its finances thanks to a surprisingly brisk recovery for its economy, though a fresh coronavirus outbreak has since clouded the outlook somewhat.

The New Zealand Treasury said it had a budget deficit of NZ$4.6 billion ($3.2 billion) in the year to end June 2021, compared with a shortfall of NZ$15.1 billion forecast just a few months ago in May.

Revenue was higher and expenditure lower than forecasted as economic activity rebounded strongly and unemployment fell much more quickly than expected.

That allowed the government to borrow less than planned so that net core debt amounted to 30% of gross domestic product, instead of the 34% originally forecast in the 2020/21 budget.

Minister of Finance Grant Robertson said the current year would be impacted by the recent outbreak of the Delta variant that has forced a lockdown of the country’s largest city, Auckland.

“However, the 2020/21 Crown accounts on the back of a solid result in 2019/20 put New Zealand in a strong position to support social and economic recovery and development,” he said in a statement.

($1 = 1.4438 New Zealand dollars)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©