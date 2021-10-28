New Zealand to start easing COVID-19 border restrictions

Article content WELLINGTON — New Zealand said on Thursday it would ease coronavirus border restrictions that have been in place since March 2020, and move to a system of home isolation for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from early next year. The country was the among the first to shut down its borders in response to the pandemic last year, and has retained these tough border restrictions – leaving many expatriate citizens and residents stranded for months. The government said fully vaccinated overseas travelers will spend only seven days in state quarantine facilities from Nov. 14, half of the current requirement.

Home isolation will also be introduced in the first quarter of 2022, New Zealand's COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said at a news conference. "We are very aware of pressure building at the borders as the world begins to reconnect," Hipkins said at the news conference. One-way quarantine free travel will open to smaller Pacific nations like Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu from Nov. 8, he said. Once a poster child for stamping out COVID-19, New Zealand has been unable to quash the current Delta outbreak, forcing it to abandon an elimination strategy and switch to living with the virus. Still, it has fared far better than many comparable countries, as the tough curbs have helped limit COVID-19 cases to around 5,900 cases in total and just 28 deaths.