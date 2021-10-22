New Zealand sets 90% vaccine target for ending COVID-19 lockdown

Article content WELLINGTON — New Zealand will end its strict coronavirus lockdown measures and restore more freedoms only when 90% of its eligible population is fully vaccinated, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday. Once the poster child for stamping out COVID-19, New Zealand has been unable to beat an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 centered in Auckland, forcing Ardern to abandon her elimination strategy and switch to living with the virus https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/new-zealand-extends-auckland-lockdown-eases-some-curbs-2021-10-04.

Article content Ardern said reaching a 90% inoculation rate at every District Health Board in the country would make the South Pacific nation one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. Some 68% of eligible New Zealanders are fully vaccinated and 86% have had one dose. “Ultimately we have balanced the desire to re-open quickly while continuing to keep people safe,” Ardern said at a news conference in the capital Wellington. When the vaccine target is reached, the country will move into a new traffic-light system to manage outbreaks in regions. Vaccine certificate will be central to the new system, which will also use three settings – green, orange and red – to manage fresh outbreaks and cases, Ardern said. “Fully vaccinated people will be able to reconnect with family and friends, go to bars and restaurants and do the things they love with greater certainty and confidence,” said Ardern.