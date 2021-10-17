New Zealand Q3 inflation rises to highest in over a decade By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Shoppers are seen at a mall in Wellington, New Zealand July 16, 2020. Picture taken July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Praveen Menon



WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to its highest in over a decade in the third quarter, beating expectations, according to data released by Statistics New Zealand on Monday.

CPI rose 2.2% in the quarter ending September from 1.3% in the second quarter, the biggest quarterly movement since a 2.3%rise in the December 2010 quarter.

Annual inflation rose 4.9% compared to 3.3% in the previous quarter.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 1.4% for the quarter, with an annual rise of 4.1%.