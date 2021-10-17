New Zealand Q3 inflation rises to highest in over a decade By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Shoppers are seen at a mall in Wellington, New Zealand July 16, 2020. Picture taken July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Praveen Menon

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to its highest in over a decade in the third quarter, beating expectations, according to data released by Statistics New Zealand on Monday.

CPI rose 2.2% in the quarter ending September from 1.3% in the second quarter, the biggest quarterly movement since a 2.3%rise in the December 2010 quarter.

Annual inflation rose 4.9% compared to 3.3% in the previous quarter.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 1.4% for the quarter, with an annual rise of 4.1%.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR