New Zealand plans new housing density laws to tame red-hot property market

Article content WELLINGTON — New Zealand’s government and the opposition party joined forces on Tuesday to agree on plans to speed up the building of homes and cut red tape, in an effort to tackle the country’s housing crisis. Homes in New Zealand are the most unaffordable among Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)nations. Already high prices have sky-rocketed in the past year or two due to an acute shortage of housing, historically low interest rates and cheap access to capital from the government’s pandemic-inspired stimulus spending.

Article content A raft of new measures introduced by the government and the central bank have so far done little to cool the red-hot property market. “The housing crisis is a problem decades in the making that will take time to turn around,” Housing Minister Megan Woods told a news conference. “There is no silver bullet, but combined with other measures taken by this government these changes will start to make a difference.” The new rules will enable more medium density housing by allowing up to three homes of up to three stories to be built on most sites without the need for resource consent. Currently district plans only allow for one home of up to two stories per site. The government will also bring forward by a year the implementation of the National Policy Statement on Urban Development (NPS-UD) that cuts red tape that block housing developments.