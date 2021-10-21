New Zealand passes climate change disclosure laws for financial firms in world first

Article content

SYDNEY — New Zealand has become the first country to pass laws requiring banks, insurers and investment managers to report the impacts of climate change on their business, officials said on Thursday.

About 200 of the largest financial firms in New Zealand, including banks with total assets of more than NZ$1 billion ($718.90 million), large insurers and equity and debt issuers listed on the country’s stock exchange will have to make disclosures.

Several foreign firms that meet the NZ$1 billion threshold — including Australia’s four largest banks: Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group , Westpac Corp and National Australia Bank — will also come under the legislation.