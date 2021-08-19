New Zealand identifies Delta outbreak origin as cases jump

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content WELLINGTON — New Zealand’s COVID-19 outbreak jumped to 21 cases on Thursday, but the authorities said the virus may not have been in the community for long as they linked its origin to a recent returnee from Sydney. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Chief Ashley Bloomfield told a news conference 11 new cases had been reported over the past day. Ardern said genome sequencing revealed the current positive cases were a close match to a returnee from Sydney who arrived on a flight on Aug. 7.

Article content The person tested positive to a COVID-19 on Aug. 9 and was moved to a quarantine facility. He was later moved to a hospital on Aug. 16. “This is a significant development. It means now we can be fairly certain how and when the virus entered the country,” Ardern said at a news conference. “And based on timelines there are minimal, possibly one or maybe two, missing links between this returnee and cases in our current outbreak. And the period in which cases were in the community were relatively short,” she said. New Zealand had been virus-free and living without curbs until Ardern ordered a snap 3-day nationwide lockdown https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/virus-free-new-zealand-investigating-new-community-covid-19-case-2021-08-17/#:~:text=New%20Zealand%20thrown%20into%20lockdown%20over%20single%20suspected%20Delta%20case,-By%20Praveen%20Menon&text=WELLINGTON%2C%20Aug%2017%20(Reuters),the%20largest%20city%20of%20Auckland on Tuesday after a new case was found in the largest city Auckland.