New Zealand economy surges in Q2, beating expectations

Article content

WELLINGTON — New Zealand’s economy grew

at a much faster pace than expected in the second quarter,

officials said on Thursday, reinforcing the view that the

central bank will start lifting interest rates despite a recent

outbreak of the coronavirus.

Gross domestic product (GDP) surged 2.8% in the three months

through to June, Statistics New Zealand said, well ahead of a

Reuters poll forecast of a 1.3% increase in growth and the

Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) estimate of 0.7%.