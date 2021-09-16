New Zealand economy surges in Q2, beating expectations

Article content
WELLINGTON — New Zealand’s economy grew
at a much faster pace than expected in the second quarter,
officials said on Thursday, reinforcing the view that the
central bank will start lifting interest rates despite a recent
outbreak of the coronavirus.
Gross domestic product (GDP) surged 2.8% in the three months
through to June, Statistics New Zealand said, well ahead of a
Reuters poll forecast of a 1.3% increase in growth and the
Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) estimate of 0.7%.
The growth surge follows a drop in unemployment in the
second quarter to 4.0% and a rise in annual inflation to 3.3%,
above the central bank’s 1-3% target range.
The New Zealand dollar jumped 0.3% after the data was
released, settling at to $0.7320.
“We expect the RBNZ to ‘look through’ near-term volatility
and reduce monetary stimulus, with a series of 25 basis point
(rate) hikes starting from next month,” said Mark Smith, Senior
Economist at ASB Bank.
The central bank delayed raising rates last month after the
country was put into a snap COVID-19 lockdown over an new
outbreak of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in Auckland, but said
a hike was still on the cards.
The market has already priced in a 100% chance of a 25 basis
point hike at the next central bank meeting on Oct 6.
Annual GDP jumped 17.4% due to a very weak base as the
country was in a complete COVID-19 lockdown in the second
quarter last year. A Reuters poll had expected a 16.3% rise.
New Zealand has rebounded strongly from a recession last
year, largely due to its success in eliminating the coronavirus
within its borders and reopening its domestic economy well
before other advanced nations.
The country had been virus-free for months until an outbreak
of the highly infectious Delta strain in August. The biggest
city Auckland remains in lockdown, but the rest of the country
has opened up again.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon
Editing by Chris Reese)