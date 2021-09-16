New Zealand economy surges in Q2, beating expectations

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

WELLINGTON — New Zealand’s economy grew

at a much faster pace than expected in the second quarter,

officials said on Thursday, reinforcing the view that the

central bank will start lifting interest rates despite a recent

outbreak of the coronavirus.

Gross domestic product (GDP) surged 2.8% in the three months

through to June, Statistics New Zealand said, well ahead of a

Reuters poll forecast of a 1.3% increase in growth and the

Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) estimate of 0.7%.

The growth surge follows a drop in unemployment in the

second quarter to 4.0% and a rise in annual inflation to 3.3%,

above the central bank’s 1-3% target range.

The New Zealand dollar jumped 0.3% after the data was

released, settling at to $0.7320.

“We expect the RBNZ to ‘look through’ near-term volatility

and reduce monetary stimulus, with a series of 25 basis point

(rate) hikes starting from next month,” said Mark Smith, Senior

Economist at ASB Bank.

The central bank delayed raising rates last month after the

country was put into a snap COVID-19 lockdown over an new

outbreak of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in Auckland, but said

a hike was still on the cards.

The market has already priced in a 100% chance of a 25 basis

point hike at the next central bank meeting on Oct 6.

Annual GDP jumped 17.4% due to a very weak base as the

country was in a complete COVID-19 lockdown in the second

quarter last year. A Reuters poll had expected a 16.3% rise.

New Zealand has rebounded strongly from a recession last

year, largely due to its success in eliminating the coronavirus

within its borders and reopening its domestic economy well

before other advanced nations.

The country had been virus-free for months until an outbreak

of the highly infectious Delta strain in August. The biggest

city Auckland remains in lockdown, but the rest of the country

has opened up again.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon

Editing by Chris Reese)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR