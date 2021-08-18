Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

WELLINGTON — New Zealand’s central bank on

Wednesday left interest rates unchanged at a record low of

0.25%, as the country was put into a snap lockdown following the

detection of new coronavirus cases.

A majority of economists polled by Reuters last week had

expected the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to increase the

cash rate by 25 basis points, although some forecasts had

changed overnight after the latest COVID-19 shakeup.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Shri Navaratnam)