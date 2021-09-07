New Zealand cenbank Deputy Governor Bascand to leave bank in January By Reuters
SYDNEY (Reuters) – The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand will leave the bank in January next year, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
Bascand has been deputy governor since May 2013 and is also a member of the monetary policy committee. The RBNZ governor, board and finance minister will decide in due course on the preferred option for his replacement, it said.
