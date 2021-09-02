New York’s fatal floods stoke calls for U.S. infrastructure spending

Article content WASHINGTON — Fatal floods in New York and New Jersey prompted Democractic lawmakers and experts to intensify calls on Thursday for U.S. infrastructure spending, including passage of a $1.2 trillion bill before Congress. With the weather impact of climate change worsening, the infrastructure bill passed by the Senate and awaiting House of Representatives approval includes $47 billion for climate resilience measures. These are intended to help communities withstand more severe storms, droughts, floods, fires, heat waves and sea level rise, Democrats said. “Global warming is upon us and it’s going to get worse and worse,” said Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York at a press conference. “That’s why it is so imperative to pass” the $1.2 trillion infrastructure and a separate $3.5 trillion spending bill, priority initatives for President Joe Biden.

Article content Torrential rains from Ida, a tropical storm that was previously a hurricane, deluged the Northeast from Philadelphia to Connecticut on Wednesday and Thursday. Flooding killed at least 14 people, submerged subway lines and temporarily grounded flights in New York and New Jersey. The infrastructure bill includes funding for flood mitigation grants, coastal resilience projects and mapping and data to improve flood protection. “We don’t just build infrastructure but we build resilient infrastructure so when these floods or fires or anything else occurs they are much more resistant,” Schumer said. Republicans have highlighted concerns that the spending would cause federal debt to balloon. The infrastructure bill split the Republican caucus in the Senate, with 19 voting for it while 30 opposed the measure.