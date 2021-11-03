New York Times beats estimates for quarterly revenue By Reuters

(Reuters) – The New York Times Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Wednesday as it added more digital subscribers, while attracting advertisers to its website and apps.
It added 455,000 digital-only subscribers during the quarter.
Revenue in the third quarter rose 19.3% to $509.1 million, topping the average analyst estimate of $499.1 million, according to Refinitiv data.
Net income attributable to common stockholders rose to $54.7 million, or 32 cents per share, in the quarter from $33.6 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.
