New York pension fund joins exit from Unilever over Israel restrictions

Article content New York’s $268 billion state pension fund on Thursday became the latest to restrict its holdings in Unilever Plc in response to sales limits imposed by the company’s Ben & Jerry’s ice cream brand in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories. In a statement sent by a spokesman, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said a review found the company and its subsidiary “engaged in BDS activities,” referring to the “Boycott Divestment Sanctions” movement that seeks to isolate Israel over its treatment of the Palestinians.

Article content The New York State Common Retirement Fund had Unilever shares valued at $103.6 million as of Sept. 30, according to the statement. With $268.3 billion in total assets on June 30, the fund is the third-largest U.S. public pension fund. Pension officials in other states including New Jersey, Arizona and Florida have also moved to sell shares in Unilever or restricted the purchase of new stock for similar reasons. Unilever representatives did not immediately comment. Ben & Jerry’s moved in July to end a license for its ice cream to be sold in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, saying sales there were “inconsistent with its values.” Most countries consider Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian land to be illegal. Israel disputes this.