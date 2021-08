New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

They must have received at least one dose of a vaccine by Sept. 27, he said in a statement.

NEW YORK (Reuters) – All healthcare workers in New York State must be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they have a medical or religious exemption, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a new mandate issued on Monday.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during the opening of the MTA’s public vaccination program at Grand Central Terminal train station in Manhattan in New York City, New Y

